Workers block Dhaka-Chattogram highway for 3 hours

Workers of two pharmaceutical factories blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila for three hours this morning to press for their 21-point demand.

The protest began around 8:00am near JMI Industrial Park in Vitikandi, causing a 5-kilometre traffic jam on both sides of the highway, said Md Riyadul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of the Bhaberchar highway police outpost.

The blockade was lifted around 11:30am.

The workers, primarily senior permanent employees, were demanding a Tk 4,000 salary increase, among other demands. They began the protest by refusing to join work, reports our correspondent.

Later, police intervened and spoke with the factory authority, after which the workers agreed to lift the blockade.

However, traffic remained slow following the disruption, the SI added.