Workers of 3 RMG factories on strike in Tongi

Thousands of workers of three RMG factories in Gazipur's Tongi are protesting today, demanding unpaid wages.

The factories are Garments Export Village Limited, Bravo Apparels, and Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited.

Workers from Garments Export Village Limited and Bravo Apparels, both part of the Amtranet Group, blocked a regional road in the BSCIC industrial area since 9:00am today.

Around 3,000 workers have been observing strike for the third straight day, halting production.

The workers' 13-point demand includes the payment of due salaries, said Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Saiful Islam.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Tongi's Satish Baganbari went on strike from 9:00am today, raising 11 demands, including unpaid salaries, inspector Saiful confirmed.

Meanwhile, the authorities closed APS Garments in Pubail today as no workers have shown up, said Nasir, a sub-inspector of Pubail Police Station.

They raised 13-point demands, including timely payment of salaries.

APS Group Managing Director Shamim Reza said, "The workers started protest yesterday, and the factory was declared closed today."

"Our economic situation is dire. A loan is likely to be granted from Bangladesh Bank to help us get on our feet. If the money arrives today, the factory can resume operation tomorrow.," he added.