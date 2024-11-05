Work underway to ensure the voting rights of expatriates

Head of commission on polls reform tells CA

The Election System Reform Commission is working to ensure that the expatriates can exercise their voting rights.

The Police Reform Commission wants changes to the related laws that deal with using force to control mobs.

The Anti-Corruption Reform Commission seeks to set up a graft watchdog free from political influence and with neutral persons.

The heads of the three reform commissions made the comments yesterday while informing Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus about the progress of their work.

They were among the six reform commission chiefs who had a meeting with the chief adviser at his Tejgoan office.

The commission heads informed Yunus that their work was going on in full swing. They hoped they would be able to submit their reports within the stipulated time of three months, meeting sources told The Daily Star.

The heads of the commissions also said that they hadstarted discussions with the stakeholders and were reviewing relevant laws and regulations to bring necessary reforms.

"Professor Muhammad Yunus gave us a patient hearing and encouraged us to complete the job within the stipulated time," said a commission head.

Yunus said that this was a historical opportunity for them to work for a change in the country, and the nation would remember the contributions of the commissions.

The chief adviser also said that his government was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the reform commissions.

The six commission chiefs are Prof Ali Riaz of the Constitutional Reform Commission; Justice Shah Abu Naim Mominur Rahman of the Judicial Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumdar of the Election System Reform Commission; Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury of the Public Administration Reform Commission; Safar Raj Hossain of the Police Administration Reform Commission; and Iftekharuzzaman of the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission.

In a national address on September 11, Yunus announced the formation of the six commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, the constitution, and the ACC.

The commissions were formed in the first week of October.

At yesterday's meeting, Badiul said that they were taking appropriate steps to issue postal ballots for absentee voters. He said the voter list was being coordinated with the national identity cards, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

The Election Reform Commission is emphasising on ensuring women's participation in the electoral process. It is also in contact with the stakeholders through digital platforms, and taking suggestions from them.

The Police Reform Commission has already met 10 times and held four meetings with the stakeholders, commission chief Safar informed the chief adviser.

The commission is working on a proposal to change the related laws that deal with using force to control mobs. Some sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 are being reviewed to assess whether those can be changed, he added.

The commission has prepared a questionnaire to seek public opinion and it has already been posted online. The commission is analysing some proposals on amending a few laws and rules.

Muyeed informed the CA about the progress of the work of the Public Administration Reform Commission. He said they were working in full swing, and they had already sought and received opinions from the stakeholders through a website.

Members of the commission have already visited some districts and upazilas and exchanged views with the people from different walks of life. They are also holding meetings with the representatives from different government service cadres.

Ali Riaz informed Yunus that the Constitutional Reform Commission would seek written opinions and specific proposals from political parties and other stakeholders, meeting sources said.

These proposals and opinions will be reviewed sincerely, and efforts will be made to reflect those in the commission's recommendations.

The commission will also consult experts, lawyers, representatives of civil society, professional organisations, young thinkers and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and ask for written proposals from them.

Iftekharuzzaman informed the meeting that the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission has so far held 10 meetings with the stakeholders.

Speaking to this newspaper, he said he informed the chief adviser that they were reviewing the laws and rules related to the ACC and other institutions.

Iftekharuzzaman told the chief adviser that they had so far received 200 proposals.

"During the meeting, I also said that people expect the Anti-Corruption Commission to be free from political influence and an organisation of neutral persons," he said.