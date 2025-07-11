Work together for a strong, healthy nation

Says Yunus on World Population Day

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus yesterday called upon development partners, non-governmental organisations, media, and civil society to come forward and cooperate with the government in building a healthy and strong nation.

"Let's all take Bangladesh forward," he said in a message marking World Population Day.

Yunus said this year's theme of the day -- "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world" -- is very timely.

Noting that a skilled population is the country's asset, the chief adviser said about 30 percent of Bangladesh's total population are adolescents and young people.

The country's socio-economic development depends on the education, health, standard of living, and empowerment of this large section of the population, he added.

He said to build a prosperous Bangladesh; equal opportunities must be ensured for all.

"Embracing the spirit of the July mass uprising, the government is committed to utilising the immense potential of the young generation by ensuring the best use of family planning, maternal and child health, and adolescent reproductive healthcare programmes," he said.

He wished overall success for all the programmes undertaken on the occasion of World Population Day.