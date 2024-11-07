Work together to save rivers

Says Rizwana

"We must save rivers and stop pollution caused by mills and industries. However, the entire responsibility cannot be imposed on the government. Everyone must work together," said Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday.

"In a democracy, everyone has a stake. Preservation of the environment will only be successful when everybody participates," she said.

The remarks were made while addressing an environmental conference organised by Sabuj Prithibi, a voluntary environmental organisation, in Tangail.

Regarding the illegal encroachment and pollution of the Louhajang river in Tangail, she said, "Environmental organisations and mass media should play a role in this regard. They will reshape public opinion against occupiers. Only then will the hand of the government be strong."