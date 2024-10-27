Work stalled over contractors’ fraudulence

The construction works of a new four-storey building of Koyra Upazila Health Complex in Khulna have come to a standstill due to negligence and fraudulence by the contractor.

The Tk 10 crore project was initiated by Department of Health Engineering on August 16, 2022 with a nine-month duration to improve the services of the 31-bed health complex.

Contractor firms Ziaul Traders and Shamim Ahsan Traders were given the work order.

However, it came to light that Aktaruzzaman Babu, former lawmaker from Khulna-6 constituency, was implementing the construction work through renting the main contractor's licence.

Later, after failing to secure nomination from Awami League in the 12th national election, followed by the ouster of the AL government, Babu reportedly fled the country, leaving the construction work of the health complex in utter disarray.

So far Tk 1.73 crore of the allocated funds has been withdrawn, but the progress remains stalled at only 18 percent, with supervision compromised and allegations of mismanagement surfacing.

After the construction work began, the old building was demolished. The entire hospital, including administrative activities, was relocated to a smaller building which was originally meant for outpatient services with 19 beds.

At present, the hospital's activities are being conducted in this building amid many limitations.

Many patients were seen being treated on the balcony and stairs. Also, both diagnostic services and surgeries were being conducted amid an acute space constraint on the second floor of the old building.

Hasina Banu of Bedkashi area who got admitted to the health complex recently said, "It was a suffocating atmosphere in the ward with more than 50 patients. I left the hospital and got treatment from a clinic later."

Meanwhile, the construction site only has several large holes dug with rods placed there for constructing pillars. Rainwater has accumulated in the place, turning it into a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Locals alleged that the contractors had misappropriated the project's funds in collusion with officials of DHE. They also alleged DHE has been negligent in monitoring the project's implementation.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, upazla health and family planning officer, said, "The hospital is now being run amid a space constraint, which disrupts the services considerably. The outpatient services are in disarray with more than 200 patient coming in daily while we hardly have much space to accommodate them."

He demanded appointment of a new contractor to complete the construction works.

Contacted, Ziaul Ahsan Titu, owner of contractor firm Ziaul Traders and also former councillor of ward-28 of Khulna City Corporation, said, "Former MP Aktaruzzaman Babu was handling the project under my licence. His delays and eventual disappearance have left us in a difficult position."

Babu could not be reached for comment as his phone was found switched off.

Shahriar Hasan Mohiuddin, executive engineer of DHE in Khulna, said they have cancelled the contractor's work order over delays.

He said they are looking into the issue of money mismanagement and fraudulence.