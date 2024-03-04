‘Work sincerely to increase conviction rates’

IGP directs police officials on last day of police week

Field-level police officials will receive rewards for promptly and effectively concluding investigations into cases involving the killing and injury of law enforcement officers, ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice, said Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday.

He said this at a meeting with top police officials yesterday at Rajarbagh police auditorium in the capital on the last day of police week 2024.

The IGP instructed the police officials to investigate the police assault cases with utmost sincerity, said an official present at the meeting.

The police chief also instructed the police officials to work sincerely to increase the rate of conviction in different cases.

According to Police Headquarters, the conviction rate of all cases filed across the country increased from 17 percent in 2022 to 28 percent in December 2023 due to efficiency and professionalism of the police.

The IGP directed senior police officers to take strict action against all forms of extortion, while also directing members of all police units to perform their duties with due diligence in stopping extortion.

He called upon police officers to discharge their duties with dedication to gain public trust.

The meeting discussed measures to prevent juvenile crime, strengthen community policing activities, and foster creative and innovative policing, according to a press release.

The overall crime situation from last year was reviewed in the meeting.