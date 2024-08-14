Work to reform judiciary underway: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser Asif Nazrul today said they have taken some initiatives to reform the judiciary.

"We have done the cooperation that the law ministry has to do in appointing the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division," he said while talking to reporters at his office at the Secretariat.

"We are getting praise from all over the country. We are focusing on quality and integrity," he added.

"Earlier, appointments were made on a purely partisan basis by the attorney general's office. About half the officers have already resigned," he said.

The Dhaka University law department professor said they have appointed a number of law officers in a hurry by conducting as much scrutiny as possible.

"There may be a couple of mistakes, there will be scope to correct those," he added.

Asif Nazrul said they banned the use of plastic products to improve the environment in the courts. It will take some time to replace the existing products, and instructions in that regard have been given.