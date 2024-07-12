Work to protect Dharla riverbanks stalled

Cement concrete blocks meant for protecting the Dharla river embankment are kept piled along the riverbank at Sardob village in Kurigram Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Work for protecting the banks of Dharla river in Kurigram Sadar upazila has remained stalled for over a year now.

As a result, local farmers are worried as the embankment work to save their croplands from possible erosion is still far from completion.

Moreover, nearly a thousand families at Dharla river basin Sardob village under Holokhana union are at serious risk of flooding and river erosion.

However, Water Development Board (WDB) authorities and the contractor concern are blaming each other for the delay as over 60 percent of the work still remain pending.

According to Kurigram WDB, a tender was called to construct a 450-metre portion of the Dharla river embankment protection work at Sardob village in 2021, and contractor Jihan Jennifer Hassan, owner of Foundation Engineers Limited (FEL) in Dhaka, got the Tk 12.93 crore.

Although as per the contract about 1,30,984 cement concrete blocks (CC blocks) was supposed to be constructed, only 25,122 CC blocks have been constructed so far.

Later, a small amount of the CC blocks was dumped at different vulnerable points, but the earth filling work along the river bank still remain incomplete.

The embankment protection work started in May 2021 was scheduled to be completed by May 2023.But surprisingly, after doing only 37 percent of the work the contractor left the project in May 2022, without informing the WDB officials. The contractor also withdrew a partial bill of Tk 3.69 crore before leaving over 60 percent of the work unfinished.

Meanwhile, due to the unfinished work villagers fear that they may have to face flooding this year as usually Sardob is a flood-prone area.

They also urged the authorities concerned to appoint a new contractor and complete the embankment protection work immediately.

While talking, contractor Jennifer Hassan said she had to stop the work midway as she was going through huge financial crisis due to non-payment of bills.

"I can complete the project, if WDB authorities give me a chance to revise the work rate," she said.

Kurigram WDB Sub-Divisional Engineer Ismat Toha said the contractor concern stopped the embankment protection work without consulting with the WDB officials. The contractor was served a show-cause notice, but she did not even bother to reply, Ismat said.