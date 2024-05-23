Work for people’s wellbeing

President urges Buddhist leaders

President Mohammed Shaha-buddin yesterday urged the Buddhist community representatives to prioritise the well-being of the nation.

He said this at a reception ceremony at the Bangabhaban on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The reception was attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Shahabuddin emphasised the importance of guiding people towards the right path and working for the betterment of all.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted Buddhist tradition in Bangladesh that spans thousands of years, the president conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world.

He highlighted that Buddha's teachings aimed at the welfare and happiness of all beings, transcending barriers of time and space.

The president's wife Dr Rebecca was also present at the event.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.