Work out land use masterplan for every upazila: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed the authorities concerned to work out a master plan for every upazila over using land.

She gave the directive at a cabinet meeting with herself in the chair at her office in the city's Tejgaon.

"The prime Minister has instructed that every upazila should have a master plan in terms of land use," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a briefing at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting.

He, however, said that the Local Government Division has already taken the initiative in this regard and started working to formulate the master plan.

According to the cabinet secretary, the prime minister asked the authorities concerned to complete the formulation of the plan within the quickest possible time.

Noting that the master plan will ensure rational use of land in the development process, Mahbub said the prime minister asked to monitor so that houses and industries cannot be built here and there or land could not be used in any other way.

Once the master plan is formulated, it will bring discipline in using land, he added.

Besides, the cabinet approved the draft of the Personal Data Protection Act 2023 in principle, keeping a provision for forming a regulatory board, Mahbub said.

The board will have a chairman and four members, he said, adding that it will function like boards of other statuary bodies.

As per a provision of the law, those, who will collect and process data, have to be registered with the board, the cabinet secretary said.

Mahbub said that the cabinet also approved the "Joyeeta Foundation Act 2023" in principle.