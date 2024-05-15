Work to ensure justice for litigants: president tells judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said judges of all courts, including the Supreme Court, should make every effort so that litigants can get justice easily.

He said this when newly appointed Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam, and Justice Kashefa Hossain of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court called on him.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the journalists after the meeting.

The president said the Supreme Court is the last resort for justice seekers.

Congratulating the new judges, the president hoped that they would use their experiences so that people get justice quickly and easily.

President's secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan and military secretary Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam were also present at the meeting.