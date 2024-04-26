Work for Bangladesh's development, PM urges AL men in Thailand

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the leaders and activists of Awami League to work for the development of Bangladesh and its people.

"You should work for the development of the country and its people," she said when a delegation of Thailand Awami League paid a courtesy call on her at her temporarily place of residence.

PM's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Sheikh Hasina, president of Bangladesh Awami League, asked them to spread the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The Father of the Nation was killed untimely, but his ideals remain among us. That is why I've been working to implement his ideals," she said, adding that Bangabandhu had dreamt to bring smiles to the faces of poor and destitute people of the country.

Referring to the remarkable progress and development Bangladesh witnessed in the last 15 years, the premier said it has been possible to attain the progress as they (her party) are in power uninterruptedly for a long time.

The leaders and activists told the prime minister that many Bangladeshis have accepted the citizenship of Thailand, but they are keen on keeping the dual citizenship. They sought the PM's intervention for maintaining dual citizenship.

In response, the prime minister said that she would talk with the Thai government in this regard.