‘Words from the Heart’ exhibition opens at Drik Gallery

As part of the annual worldwide campaign "16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence", the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands inaugurated the exhibition "Words from the Heart" in the capital's Drik Gallery yesterday evening .

Cor Stouten, first secretary of the embassy, delivered the opening remarks. Lead artist Fareha Zeba also spoke on the occasion, meanwhile, Namia Akhtar, senior policy adviser at the embassy, moderated the event.

This exhibition puts forward the result of the five-day art workshop which took place last month with a team of fifteen artists. The team comprises artists from gender-diverse communities, rickshaw painters, and contemporary visual artists. The artist team is composed of: Fareha Zeba, Saidul Haque Juise, TH Tonmoy, Surovi Sriti, Auntora Mehrukh Azad, Rasel Rana, Monir Hossain, S A Noor Ali, Mrinalini Devi Jordan Aswa, Sharif Hasan, Zara Rahman, Himel Hossain, Abhijit Sinha, and Miraj Hossain. Saidul Haque Juise curated the exhibition.

The art workshop produced paintings that reflect stories of the challenges and successes of gender-diverse communities using the techniques of Rickshaw art, which is considered an integral component of Bangladesh's local culture. In this regard, this exhibition touches two themes together -- it brings the Kingdom of the Netherlands's commitment to diversity and inclusion through an activity that connects with Bangladesh's urban folk art and culture.

The exhibition will run every day between November 26 to 10 December from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at the Drik Gallery.