Won’t tolerate irregularities

Says health minister on private medical colleges

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday said no irregularities will be tolerated regarding admissions to private medical colleges in the country.

He also said the admission process at six private medical colleges has remained suspended as they are not suitable for admitting students.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference at the capital's Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

He said a law has been passed for private medical colleges to ensure the quality of education.

The six medical colleges whose admission process has remained suspended are Aichi Medical College (Dhaka), Northern International Medical College (Dhaka), Northern Private Medical College (Rangpur), Shah Makhdoom Medical College (Rajshahi), Care Medical College (Dhaka), and Nightingale Medical College (Savar), said the minister.

Among these, the registration of Care Medical College and Nightingale Medical College has been cancelled.

"Law violations might have occurred in the past, but we will strictly be looking at these matters from now on,'' Samanta Lal said.

The entrance test for government and private medical colleges for the 2023-24 academic year is going to be held today at 9:00am. Any student scoring less than 40 marks on the test will not be considered eligible for admission, said the minister.

There are 5,380 seats in the 37 government medical colleges and 6,168 seats in 67 private medical colleges in the country.