Won’t tolerate any attack on media, freedom of expression: Mahfuj Alam

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam today said the interim government would not tolerate any attacks on the media and freedom of expression.

At a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, he clarified the government's position on media freedom, warning that legal steps would be taken against anyone trying to hurt the media freedom.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a warning that necessary action will be taken if any media organization comes under attack.

The ministry expressed serious concern over reports of plans to lay siege to and threats aimed at certain media outlets in Bangladesh.

The interim government, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding media freedom, strongly condemned the threats and any attempts to intimidate the press.

"If such incidents occur, those responsible will face legal consequences," the statement emphasised.

Mahfuj also said the Chhatra League is now banned and there are legal barriers to give it publicity through the media.

He urged journalists to keep this in mind, avoid playing any role in publicity of the "terrorist organisation" through their media outlets.

At the briefing, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said though BCL has been banned as a terrorist organisation, no such decision has been taken regarding its parent organisation Awami League, or any other organisation.

There is also no initiative to confiscate the assets of the banned organisation for now, she mentioned.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present.