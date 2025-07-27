Won’t support polls without justice, reforms

Says Nahid at Moulvibazar rally

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the party does not support elections without justice and reforms. Photo: Star

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam has said the party does not support elections without justice and reforms.

"If that happens, the people will not accept those elections," he said while speaking at a rally in the Berirpar area of Moulvibazar town yesterday.

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) reached the Shaheed Minar area in Moulvibazar at 11:30am as part of their ongoing "July March to Rebuild the Nation" programme.

From there, they began a procession which concluded at the Berirpar point, where the party held the rally.

"We will not let this Bangladesh continue under the old system. After the uprising, various forces are trying to move the country forward. We want to start the journey of a new Bangladesh through justice, reforms, and a new constitution," he added.

Commenting on the constitution, he said, "The 1972 constitution is the Mujibist constitution. Reforms to that constitution are necessary for the reform and development of the country. The Liberation War and the 2024 uprising must be recognised. However, various political forces are taking to the streets to protect the 1972 constitution. We must be active against this."

About recent incidents of violence, Nahid alleged, "An attempt is being made to blame revolting students and people for the police killings in Baniachang. We made it clear on August 3 that our struggle has become a nuisance to Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime. We were forced to resist the oppression we have been subjected to. Our struggle was against the fascist state and fascist forces."

The NCP leader also raised concerns about wage inequality among tea workers.

"Tea workers earn a daily wage of Tk 550 in Sri Lanka, Tk 450 in India, while those in Bangladesh get Tk179. How will a worker survive on Tk 179? How will his health, education, and medical expenses be borne?

"In the Bangladesh that we desire, a tea worker will receive a fair wage. He will have the right to education and medical treatment. In addition, the rights of different ethnic groups will be ensured," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nahid met with families of the martyrs of Sylhet.

Following the afternoon road meeting in Moulvibazar, NCP leaders departed for Sreemangal.

The meeting was chaired by NCP's Moulvibazar District Chief Coordinator Fahad Alam and was addressed by NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Joint Secretary Pritam Das, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Bangladesh Democratic Students' Union (BAGCHAS) Central Convener Abu Baker Majumder, Jatiya Jubo Shakti Central Organiser Maruf Al Hamid, and Zakaria Emon, among others.