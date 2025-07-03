Won't participate in polls without July Charter

Says NCP Convener Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today said the party will not participate in any future election without the implementation of the July Charter.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters after paying respects at the grave of "July Martyr" Sajjad Hossain at the Hatikhana graveyard in Nilphamari's Saidpur upazila, reports Prothom Alo.

"We have launched the July march to build the country. This march, which started from the northern region, has received a massive response from people. We will soon spread it across the country."

Nahid also said that development should not be centred only around Dhaka but must be planned for the entire country.

"Although the fascist government fell due to the student-public movement, the mafia system still remains. We must preserve the history of our struggles and movements," the NCP leader said.

Among those accompanying Nahid were NCP's Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Shermeen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Sajjad Hossain's father, Md Alomgir.

The march later continued toward Nilphamari.