Won’t let anyone take country back to darkness

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said BNP and its allies want restoration of the caretaker government system not for an election but for pushing the country into darkness again.

"No one will be able to push the country back to into darkness," she said.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, was addressing a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party's Dhaka district unit office in Tejgaon.

The premier questioned the logic of BNP's demand that the repealed caretaker government system is restored to oversee national elections.

"Why do they want that? In the 2008 election, there was a caretaker government. In that election they won only 30 seats against Awami League's 233," she said.

Hasina said it is not possible for BNP and its allies to topple the government as the people are in favour of her party.

"They are dreaming to oust the Awami League government. How do they forget that Awami League always stands beside the people for which they votes for the party time and again?"

The PM questioned why BNP and its allies want to oust the government.

"What crime have we committed? Is making the Bangladesh independent a crime? Are standing beside the people or working to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country crimes?"

She said BNP has been arranging iftar parties in Ramadan instead of distributing iftar among the poor people. "And they are criticising the government and demanding election under a caretaker government."

The PM said that the AL and its associate bodies and the party's elected public representatives have been distributing iftar among the poor without holding iftar parties.

"People are supporting the Awami League as they always find the party beside them in their time of need."

Hasina came down heavily on BNP for raising question about having democracy in the country.

"The party was formed by a person [Ziaur Rahman] who grabbed state power illegally and no democratic process was followed," she said.

She said BNP does not understand the language of democracy and its meaning at all.

The premier reiterated her pledge to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart "Sonar Bangladesh" free from hunger and poverty by 2041 as envisioned by the father of the nation.

"We are taking oath on Bangabandhu's birthday to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous, and smart Sonar Bangladesh by 2041," she said.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Mosharraf Hossain, Qamrul Islam, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, and joint general secretaries Hasan Mahmud and Dipu Moni, among others, took part in the discussion.