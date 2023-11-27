Won’t flatter anyone to stay in power: PM

She says external meddling won’t be put up with

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the Awami League does not want to cling on to power by flattering anyone outside the country as the people are its strength.

"We have no guardian other than the people of the country. Being a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I'm not doing politics of sycophancy to stay in power," she said while exchanging views at the Gono Bhaban with 3,369 people who had sought her party's tickets for January 7 parliamentary polls.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Hasina, also chairman of the AL Nomination Board, said the people of the country gained independence through huge sacrifice and bloodshed under the leadership of Bangabandhu.

"This soil is ours. Anyone from outside bossing around will not be tolerated. We are not dependent on others as the people are our strength," she said.

Briefly describing the measures taken by her government over the last 15 years for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Hasina said the people are living in peace as the AL has been in power.

"The development will continue if the people of the country vote the Awami League to power again."

Hasina said she, as the prime minister and the daughter of Bangabandhu, is working for all irrespective of their party affiliation.

The PM said the development of the country is now visible because her party has been in power for three consecutive terms through the democratic process.

The AL Nomination Board finalised the names of the party's candidates for 298 seats in three sittings from November 23-25.