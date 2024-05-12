Won’t approve unnecessary projects: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday made it clear that she would not approve any unnecessary projects, which are taken just for the sake of construction without calculating their benefits for the country and its people.

"There must not be any construction just for the sake of construction. This is my request. If I see any unnecessary project, I will not approve it," she said.

The PM made the comment while inaugurating the 61st Convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at its premises in the city.

"We have to look into the return from any project. How much the people will be benefited, what will be its return and whether the project will be useful for the country. We have to make these calculations," she said.

She requested the engineers undertake any plan or project, considering its impact on the environment, sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

"That is our aim, and it has to be done, we face drought, flood, tidal surge every moment, so we have to prepare our plan keeping that in mind."

The prime minister also asked engineers not to plan any development projects that require filling large waterbodies and emphasised the importance of preserving rainwater during the monsoon season so that it can be used later in the dry season.

"So, we must not fill up our water reservoirs; we have to protect those."

IEB President Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, General Secretary Engr SM Monjurul Haque Monju, Dhaka Centre Chairman Engr Mohammad Hossain, and its Dhaka Centre General Secretary Engr Md Nazrul Islam, also spoke at the function.