Won't allow Rohingya to enter Bangladesh anymore: BGB chief

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui today said they would no longer allow Rohingya refugees to enter Bangladesh territory.

The newly appointed BGB chief also said a boat carrying 65 Rohingya people tried to enter the country, but they were resisted by the border troops and the process of sending them back is underway.

The BGB men remain vigilant so that no Rohingya can enter, he added.

The newly appointed DG was speaking to reporters after paying his respects at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj around noon today.

Earlier in the day, BGB said a total of 264 members of Myanmar's border and security forces have come to Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar army and the rebel Arakan Army at the border between the two countries.

Asked, the BGB chief said, "We gave them shelter, provided them food. Fifteen of them were injured."

He added that eight of them with critical injures are being given treatment at different hospitals.

"We are trying to face the situation with patience, considering human aspects," he added.