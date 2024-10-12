Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:48 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:52 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Won't allow exploitation of religious conflicts

Says Nahid
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:48 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:52 AM

Attempts to exploit religious conflicts for political gains will not be allowed, said Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Adviser Nahid Islam during his visit to the Durga Puja mandap at the Kalabagan field yesterday.

"We have made every effort to ensure that Durga Puja can be celebrated peacefully across the country. An additional day of public holiday has been declared, and the highest level of security measures has been implemented," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The adviser also emphasised the importance of maintaining religious harmony in Bangladesh. He urged everyone to remain vigilant against attempts to create unrest in certain areas.

Earlier, while visiting another puja mandap in Khamarbari, Nahid encouraged members of the Hindu community to celebrate Durga Puja without any concerns.

Referring to the incident in Chattogram on Thursday, Nahid said swift legal action was taken, reiterating the need to respect the rights and freedoms of all religions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ইলিশের এত দাম কখনো দেখিনি’

২ দিনে বেড়েছে ৪০০ টাকা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাতারবাড়ী গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দর প্রকল্পের খরচ বাড়ছে যেসব কারণে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে