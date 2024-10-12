Won't allow exploitation of religious conflicts

Says Nahid

Attempts to exploit religious conflicts for political gains will not be allowed, said Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Adviser Nahid Islam during his visit to the Durga Puja mandap at the Kalabagan field yesterday.

"We have made every effort to ensure that Durga Puja can be celebrated peacefully across the country. An additional day of public holiday has been declared, and the highest level of security measures has been implemented," he said.

The adviser also emphasised the importance of maintaining religious harmony in Bangladesh. He urged everyone to remain vigilant against attempts to create unrest in certain areas.

Earlier, while visiting another puja mandap in Khamarbari, Nahid encouraged members of the Hindu community to celebrate Durga Puja without any concerns.

Referring to the incident in Chattogram on Thursday, Nahid said swift legal action was taken, reiterating the need to respect the rights and freedoms of all religions.