Won’t allow anyone to undermine sovereignty

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the newly constructed “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex” at the Artillery Center and School in Chattogram’s Halishahar Cantonment yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Bangladesh wants to maintain friendship with everyone, but it will not allow anyone to undermine its independence and sovereignty.

"We do not want anyone to undermine our independence and sovereignty. We want friendship with all, but to protect our country's independence and sovereignty we will do whatever is needed," she said, adding, "We have to always keep this in our mind."

Hasina said this while addressing a darbar (gathering) after inaugurating the newly constructed "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex" at the Artillery Center and School in Chittagong's Halishahar Cantonment.

"We want peace. Our country is an independent and sovereign one. We have attained victory through war. We have to retain that independence," she said.

Hasina said nowadays war is also fought through digital means and that's why the country needs to build modern knowledge-based highly trained armed forces.

She also said the Bangladesh Army is now a symbol of confidence to the nation as they always remain beside the people whenever needed.

"The armed forces will discharge their responsibilities with professional skills, dutifulness, practice, training and be imbued with patriotism," she said.

The premier said the Awami League government has been working to achieve sustainable development targets by 2030 and build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"For this, every member of the Bangladesh Army would have to be smart having knowledge of information technology," she said.

She said Bangladesh's military has been highly praised at home and abroad for its work efficiency and professionalism in the peacekeeping missions of the UN.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An audio-visual documentary on Mujib Battery was screened at the event.