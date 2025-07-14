Women’s voices drove anti-fascist struggle forward: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission, today said that the courageous mobilisation of female students, particularly from Dhaka University, played a pivotal role in intensifying the anti-fascist movement in July last year.

"Students from various universities, especially female students of Dhaka University, took to the streets late at night. Their powerful voices galvanised the movement and, in the face of collective resistance, forced the fascist regime to gradually retreat," he said.

Prof Riaz noted that the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has officially recognised July 14 as "Women's Day in July" in honour of their contribution.

Speaking at the opening session of the 13th day of the commission's second phase of discussions with political parties, held at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, he said the collective resistance during the July uprising ultimately compelled the former fascist regime to step back.

"The anti-fascist struggle in July began with student protests against discrimination. The events of July 14 gave the movement a decisive new direction."

Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haidar were present at the session.

Prof Riaz underscored the importance of institutionalising women's participation in nation-building, stating that such formal recognition is essential to ensuring their dignified inclusion in politics, governance, and lawmaking.

He expressed hope that political consensus on the matter would soon be achieved.

Today's session was attended by representatives of 30 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Revolutionary Workers Party, and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.

Discussions focused on two key topics: women's political representation and the establishment of a bicameral legislature.