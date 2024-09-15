‘Women’s role in movements often ignored’

Speakers tell seminar marking death anniversary of Noorjehan Murshid

Despite women playing an instrumental role in all movements, their voices are often ignored once the movements end, said Sharmeen Murshir, social welfare and women's affairs adviser of the interim governmnt at a seminar yesterday.

Citing historical examples, she said, "They [women] are told to return home and are neither welcomed nor celebrated."

"Even though 100 women fought as armed freedom fighters during 1971, after the nine-month war ended, they were not accepted back into their families. Entering married life became a difficult matter for them, even though their male counterparts were celebrated upon returning home," she said.

She praised the women who participated in the July 2024 movement, highlighting their solidarity with men in defending protesters from attacks and arrests.

The seminar, titled Nariswar (Voice of Women), was organised by Uttarsury: Noorjehan-Sarwar Mushid Cultural Centre at Bangla Academy to mark the 21st death anniversary of Noorjehan Murshid, a key figure in Bangladesh's women's movement.

The event highlighted Noorjehan's crucial role in shaping Bangladesh's cultural and political foundation.

The second phase of Nariswar focused on "Movement, Progress, and the Language of Women's Resistance".

Sharmin said the 2024 mass upsurge saw female martyrs for the first time in contemporary history and stressed the importance of remembering their sacrifices.

Despite women contributing significantly to the mass uprising, they did not receive the respect they deserved. — Prapti Tapasi Protest Coordinator

She also criticised the interim government, which she herself is a part of, for failing to implement a women-sensitive administration.

Prapti Tapasi, female coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Jahangirnagar University, also said despite women contributing significantly to the mass uprising, they did not receive the respect they deserved.

Tapasi recounted how many female students from schools, colleges, and universities joined the protests, bravely holding placards and shouting slogans like, "Why did you kill my brothers?"

She pointed out that many of these young protesters, some of whom joined without informing their parents, are now injured and receiving treatment at hospitals.

She honoured the legacy of female pioneers such as Begum Rokeya, Nawab Faizunnesa, Noorjehan Murshid, and Sufia Kamal, saying their spirit lives on in the current generation.

Tapasi also paid tribute to the RMG workers, and mothers and aunts, who supported the protests with food and assistance, urging that their contributions should not be forgotten.

Addressing demands for a "new Bangladesh," Tapasi condemned ongoing violence and abuse, referencing recent incidents including the gang rape in Suhrawardy Uddyan and the mistreatment of female sex workers and garment workers.

"We will not tolerate violence, oppression, rape, or wage deprivation anymore," she said.

Dr Shahman Moishan, associate professor at Dhaka University's theatre and performance studies department, discussed Noorjehan Murshid's views on women's liberation.

Moishan read from Murshid's writings, highlighting her belief that development, politics, and democracy are intertwined.

Writer Nishat Jahan Rana presented excerpts from Noorjehan writings, reflecting on her leadership and critical perspectives.

The seminar was chaired by linguist and former Dhaka University professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque, while distinguished speaker Dr Morshed Shafiul Hasan also spoke.