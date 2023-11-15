Women’s participation still too low: speakers

Women participation in the renewable energy sector is still significantly low compared to other professions, said speakers at a webinar yesterday.

Manusher Jonno Foundation and The Daily Star jointly organised the virtual discussion on "Women's Participation in Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities."

In the keynote paper, Banasree Mitra Neogi, director (programme) of MJF, said there is a lack of role models or leadership for women in this sector.

Limited access to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, unequal pay, and limited entrepreneurship opportunities are also reasons for underrepresentation of women.

She termed the current policies "gender blind" and said, "If girls are now going to space, it's not impossible to work in this sector."

Salman Rahman, director of Inspira Consulting and Advisory Ltd, said they have reviewed 16 countries' renewable energy policies, including the US, the UK, Sweden, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Kenya, and found all those having specific provisions regarding women's participation.

"Women can participate in three phases of the renewable energy sector -- as sector practitioners like entrepreneurs or employees; as producers and consumers; and as policymakers," he added.

Prof Sharmind Neelormi of Jahangirnagar University said all job sectors and markets are discriminatory.

"Even organisations that are working for women's rights in the country, including Grameen Shokti and Brac, have some programmes related to renewable energy where women's participation is not satisfactory," she added.

Speaking as chief guest, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, chair of the parliamentary committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said around 32 percent of women work in the renewable energy sector globally, compared to 22 percent in the overall energy sector.

"We have to think about how to integrate more women in this sector, as compared to the rest of the world, we are 10 to 20 percent behind," she added.

Waseqa said as long as women keep getting technical education, there will be a chance for them to work in the renewable sector.

She said there are funds for women entrepreneurs at Bangladesh Bank, but in the last few years, the funds have not been allocated properly.

Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation Shaheen Anam concluded the discussion, saying women progressed in many arenas but are still in the same place in some areas, like representation in the decision-making process.

She said there are private organisations that can help the government disburse the funds (of Bangladesh Bank).

"We have thousands of ideas to work for women's empowerment. This can happen under a shared or cross-funding system," she added.