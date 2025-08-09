Women’s dignity still unprotected after July uprising

Says Adviser Farida Akhter

The silence of women following the July Uprising reflects how women's dignity remains unprotected in society, said Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter yesterday.

She also said the patriarchal society pushes women backward, reports Prothom Alo.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the "July Kanya Award-2025" distribution ceremony at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka, organised by the July Kanya Foundation.

Farida Akhter said women are making remarkable progress in skill development with dedication and sincerity, adding, "They will be a vital force in shaping Bangladesh's future."

However, she pointed out the lack of opportunities at the national level for female activists involved in the July Uprising.

"We, at the policy-making level, are trying to bring the July Kanyas [the female activists of the July Uprising] forward, but they still have very limited space on national platforms," she said, according to BSS.

Highlighting the historic role of women in Bangladesh's movements, the adviser said their contributions -- from the 1952 Language Movement to the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 Mass Uprising -- have been immense.

"The role of mothers has been crucial in every major struggle of this country," she added.

Farida Akhter stressed that women's contributions to these movements must be formally recognised.

"Women, who make up 51 percent of the population, must not be left behind. No one gives rights willingly -- they must be realised [through struggle]," she said, urging the July Kanya Foundation to continue working for women's advancement.

The event was chaired by Foundation President Jannatul Naim Promy and attended by several notable guests, including the mother of Shaheed Abrar Fahad, Stamford University student Nusrat Jahan Tumpa, the mother of Shaheed Nayma Sultana, and July warrior Ayman.

A total of 100 women were honoured with the "July Kanya Award-2025" at the programme.