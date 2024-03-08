Women’s Day celebrated at Franco-German embassy

German and French embassies in Dhaka yesterday celebrated the International Women's Day, stressing the increasingly important role of gender equality and building an inclusive society.

Addressing an event at the Franco-German embassy, the French and German ambassadors said both their countries have feminist foreign policy and will continue to support the initiatives that promote women empowerment.

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said German Ambassador Achim Tröster spoke on the occasion.

Women leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists, and media personalities, among others, were present at the event.