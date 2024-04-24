Women should be made skilled in ICT sector: state minister

Women should be made skilled in the ICT sector for the progress of the society and the country, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsun Nahar Chapa said today.

"The demand for freelancing is increasing in a significant way, but it is unfortunate that the participation of women in this sector is very low," she said.

The state minister was speaking at a discussion titled "Empowering girls with ICT skills and employment: challenges and opportunities" organised by Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies of the University at Muzaffar Ahmed Auditorium of Dhaka University.

Keeping in mind the future employment opportunities and needs, a vocational education system is being developed for women, she said.

The state minister also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted a plan to further develop Bangladesh in the technology sector. According to this plan digital technology is included in both public and private sectors.

Monjur Hossain, research director of Bangladesh Development Research Institute, presented an article at the meeting while professor Tanya Haque, director of Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatun Nescha Centre for Gender and Development Studies, gave the welcoming speech.