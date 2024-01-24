Women must be aware of their right to info

Speakers tell event

Compared to men, women are less aware of the Right to Information Act and use it even less, which bars them from actively participating in the decision-making process, said speakers at a project launch event yesterday.

With access to information, women can easily take advantage of opportunities and make more effective decisions about land use and ownership, agricultural practices, private enterprise, and education, they said.

The Carter Center, Information Commission, and USAID jointly launched the project titled "Advancing Women's Right of Access to Information in Bangladesh" (AWRTI) at the commission's headquarters in the capital.

This project will be implemented in 10 districts till 2028 to unlock the potential of people, especially marginalised women, to fully utilise the RTI Act 2009.

Dr Abdul Malek, chief information commissioner, said, "Many women continue to face barriers to accessing critical information. The advancement of women's right to access information is a societal need. It is about developing a Bangladesh in which every woman has the tools she needs to shape her destiny, contribute to her community, and participate equally in the country's progress."

Reed J Aeschliman, USAID's mission director, said, "USAID will continue to work with all of our partners to improve transparency and accountability through empowering marginalised women. We also hope this new initiative will motivate citizens to contribute to protecting critical democratic processes."

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said women's status in Bangladesh is limited by culture, which keeps them in the background. It will be possible to empower women to reach their full potential by eliminating the gap in information access, she said.

Though raising awareness is a big challenge in Bangladesh, the government, civil society, and information commission must collaborate to educate people about their right to information, she added.

Information commissioner Kazi Shahidul Alam Jhinuk also spoke.