Women MPs should be elected directly

Speakers at Star discussion say it’ll ensure better representation of women in JS

Women representatives should be elected through direct voting rather than relying on party nominations, as only direct electoral mandates can ensure meaningful empowerment, accountability, and connection with constituencies, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They made the remarks while speaking at a discussion titled "Women's Empowerment through Direct Election to Parliament: Necessity, Challenges and Solutions" held at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

Addressing the discussion, Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "If we go for direct voting, we can also avoid the recurring debate between proportional and majoritarian systems -- whether nomination or allocation should be based on proportional party votes or not."

Referring to his personal experience, he said that female lawmakers in reserved seats often lack political influence, as many don't hold party positions.

"Without strong political standing within their parties, these women cannot utilise opportunities fully. I witnessed this firsthand."

Debapriya did not endorse the dual representation model suggested by the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, which suggests having two MPs -- a male and a female -- for the same parliamentary constituency.

"Beginning something entirely new during this transitional period would be very difficult. Therefore, if we currently have 50 reserved seats and they seem inadequate, we can look at increasing them to 100 as part of a gradual process."

Also speaking at the event, Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Electoral Reform Commission, also expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the proposed dual representation.

This would not be ideal because two people in the leadership position may lead to conflict and poor results, said Badiul.

He noted that in the current system, women MPs often face resistance from their male counterparts within the same constituency.

"There is already reluctance in many places to let women MPs function effectively. So we must question whether a dual MP structure would even work."

He also warned that if the number of reserved women's seats is raised to 100, it may lead to severe nomination trading. "The rotation method proposed by the Election Reform Commission will help produce a new generation of women leaders across the country. If implemented, the need for reserved seats may eventually be phased out," he said.

BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaid supported the idea of direct elections for reserved seats and agreed with other speakers saying such a transition cannot happen overnight.

"I believe every political party must first have the intention to increase the number of women MPs. This doesn't happen automatically. When it comes to constituencies, it becomes very difficult. No one wants to give up their seat."

Referring to other barriers, she said, "We've talked about muscle power, about money, and many other issues. These are real, practical problems. We face them."

To address these challenges, she said, "Each party must first consciously decide to increase the number of women in its upazila-, district-, and central-level committees. These are the women who gradually move into leadership."

The BNP leader also opposed the dual representation model, calling it impractical and unimplementable. "This will only create further conflict in any given constituency."

Instead, she argued for a more effective model -- assigning clear responsibilities to women MPs and ensuring monitoring by both the government and political parties.

"That will help eliminate the sense of political inferiority often experienced by women representatives."

Shirin Parvin Haque, head of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, pushed for the dual representation model, saying, "Every constituency would have two seats: one open to all, and the other reserved for a woman. "Both seats would be filled through direct elections. No one here is even talking about indirect selection.

"This is not an unrealistic proposal. If it is tabled and discussed, people will see its merit. But sadly, we submitted this to the consensus commission, and they didn't even include it in their report."

She strongly opposed the rotational system proposed by the Election Reform Commission, where women and men would alternate holding a seat every two terms.

"This is a ridiculous proposal," she said. "Which man or woman would willingly give up their political career for two terms? This fairy tale that women's leadership will bloom from such a system is nonsense, utter nonsense."

At the beginning of the event, Nagorik Coalition, a platform advocating democratic reforms in the state structure, proposed a series of measures to strengthen women's political representation, including the direct election of 100 women to reserved seats in 2026, and a roadmap to achieving fifty percent gender parity in parliament over the next two elections.

The coalition has also called on all political parties to nominate at least 25 percent female candidates for general seats in 2026, with a plan to increase this proportion to 50 percent in future elections.

Its statement, which was read out by Dhaka University Prof Samina Luthfa, also proposed increasing the total number of parliamentary seats to more than 400 to accommodate Bangladesh's growing population, suggesting that electoral areas could be restructured or responsibilities reorganised based on population size, in line with recommendations made by the Women's Reform Commission.

The statement further noted that, according to the Women's Commission's proposal, political parties should nominate an equal number of men and women through a 'zipper system', an alternating placement of male and female candidates on party lists. It also cited the Women's Commission's recommendations on the representation of various marginalised groups, stating that these measures could be implemented without delay.

Tasnim Jara, senior joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said if a woman is elected through direct voting and they have a constituency, they would feel empowered and remain accountable to the voters.

"In the existing reality, since they are made lawmakers through party nominations or through some party leader, they remain accountable to that party or the leader, not to the people," said the NCP leader.

Echoing her, Umama Fatema, spokesperson of Students Against Discrimination, said, "Whatever the percentage or however many extra seats there are, there must be direct voting so that women feel empowered and get the opportunity to connect with the people."

Among others, Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, secretary general of the AB Party; Prof Chowdhury Saima Ferdous of Dhaka University's International Business Department; Aasha Mehreen Amin, joint editor of The Daily Star; Maheen Sultan, senior fellow at the Brac Institute of Governance and Development and member of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission; and Asif M Shahan, associate professor at DU's Development Studies Department, also spoke at the event.