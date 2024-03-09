Women, men must work together for nation’s dev: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked women to work together with men to contribute equally to society and help build the nation.

"Today, we must progress economically, and men and women can build a country equally through their work," she stated.

The premier was addressing a discussion and Joyeeta Award-giving ceremony arranged in Dhaka city yesterday to mark International Women's Day 2024.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The premier said that if women, who make up half of society, do not step forward and work in it, society will never develop and cannot be a pioneer.

"We can move forward only if women and men work together. We are moving forward today because we have ensured women's participation," she said.

Hasina expressed her optimism on International Women's Day that Bangladeshi women will never be left behind.

Noting that the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ensured that women's constitutional rights were granted, Hasina stated that her party, the Awami League, is the only political party in the country to include equal rights for men and women in its charter and election manifesto.

"Not just in words, but Awami League has shown it when it came to power," she added.

She said her government has created opportunities. "So, the women should also come forward. Women do most of the work," she continued.

Citing a statistic which shows the participation of women is 43 percent in terms of labour, she said that working women do extra work even after returning home from the office, which is not being calculated.

Referring to her government's vision for 2041, the premier said, "We have built digital Bangladesh, and now our goal is to build Smart Bangladesh by making a Smart Population, Smart Economy, Smart Society by 2041".

"If women are more involved in this journey of building a Smart Bangladesh, then we can reach our desired goal faster," she said.

In the function, the prime minister conferred "Best Joyeeta Award-2023" at the national level to five women to recognise their outstanding successes in different fields by overcoming difficulties and challenges.

"Joyeeta" (victorious), a woman who reaches the peak of success by conquering all hurdles, means it is the symbolic name of a struggling and indomitable woman.