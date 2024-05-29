Women hold 29pc of govt jobs

Says public admin minister

Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain yesterday said the claim that the number of women in government jobs is decreasing is not accurate, as currently, 29 percent of government employees are women.

He made these comments at the "BSRF Dialogue" organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

Hossain said there are 19,15,151 approved positions in government jobs. In the last five years (from 2019 to 2024), 3,58,237 people were recruited and currently, there are 3,70,447 vacant positions in government jobs.

The minister said among the 84 secretaries, 11 are women. They are successfully performing their duties at all levels of administration.

Currently, there are 75 women working as additional secretaries, 164 women as joint secretaries, and 394 women as deputy secretaries in the administration. Additionally, 658 women are working as senior assistant secretaries, he said.

"Among the DCs in 64 districts, seven are women, while 151 women are working as UNOs. A total of 88 women are working as Assistant Commissioners (Land). Furthermore, there is one female divisional commissioner," added the minister.

The minister said through the Public Service Commission, the government has recommended the recruitment of employees from grade 13 to grade 20 (previously third and fourth class). It will take more time to make a final decision.

Regarding the purchase of vehicles for field-level employees, Farhad said the government has procured 161 vehicles from Pragati Industries.

"Although the actual price of each vehicle is Tk 35.38 lakh, it is shown as Tk 1.5 crore, as the government has to pay Tk 1.10 crore in tax for each vehicle. Many may think that the vehicles are too expensive, but the government is receiving this tax money," he added.

The dialogue was conducted by Masudul Haque, general secretary of the BSRF, while BSRF President Faseeh Uddin Mahatab was also present.