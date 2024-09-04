Women, girls at higher risk: UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned that women, adolescent girls, and gender-diverse people in the flood-affected southeastern region of Bangladesh face heightened risks.

In a statement, the UN agency said women and girls in the affected districts are also exposed to risks of gender-based violence, especially in overcrowded evacuation centres which lack security and privacy.

There are over 78,000 pregnant women in the affected areas, with thousands expected to give birth in the coming weeks. These women are in regions where severe flash floods have impacted over 5.82 million people, leaving millions without shelter, healthcare, or basic supplies.

"We are deeply concerned about women and girls in the flood-affected areas, especially those who are pregnant. Cut off from essential healthcare, clean water, and safe shelter, they are exposed to grave risks," said Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA representative in Bangladesh.

Over 2,000 women and girls have already been reached through mobile health clinics, but much more is needed, she said, calling for increased funding.