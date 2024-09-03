Women, girls at heightened risk in flood-affected regions: UN

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has raised concerns over the increased risks faced by women, adolescent girls, and gender-diverse people in the flood-affected southeastern region of Bangladesh.

In a statement today, the UN agency highlighted the vulnerability of women and girls, particularly those in overcrowded evacuation centres, where they are at heightened risk of gender-based violence due to a lack of security and privacy.

The agency reported that over 78,000 pregnant women are in the affected areas, with thousands expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

Severe flash floods have impacted more than 5.82 million people in the region, leaving millions without shelter, access to healthcare, or basic supplies.

"We are deeply concerned about the safety of women and girls in the flood-affected areas, especially those who are pregnant," said Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA Representative in Bangladesh.

"Cut off from essential healthcare, clean water, and safe shelter, they are exposed to grave risks."

With support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Australian Aid, UNFPA and its partners, along with youth volunteers, are delivering dignity kits, menstrual hygiene supplies, and emergency reproductive health services through mobile clinics to support those most in need.

Despite reaching over 2,000 women and girls through mobile health clinics, UNFPA stressed the need for increased funding and support.

"The climate crisis is making extreme weather events more frequent and severe. To prevent further loss of life and protect the dignity and safety of those most at risk, we need urgent, coordinated humanitarian efforts and increased funding," Blokhus added.