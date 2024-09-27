Women fatality high despite fewer cases

Tania Aktar, 32, had been awaiting her delivery date on October 7. But a sudden diagnosis of dengue on September 21 changed everything, leaving both her and her unborn child in grave danger.

"She was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on September 22. I don't know what to do now. We are not financially stable, and her condition is serious," said her husband, Mohammad Shaheen, a rickshaw-van driver.

Meanwhile, Bristi Adhikari, 19, is also fighting for her life in Suhrawardy Hospital after being diagnosed with dengue.

Her father, Amal Adhikari, a farmer from Lakshmipur, said, "She first fell ill on September 11 and was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. But they discharged her when she seemed to improve. We later rushed her to a clinic in Lakshmipur when her condition worsened. Now she is in critical condition."

The ongoing dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has disproportionately affected women. Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reveals that while men comprise 62.9 percent of reported infections, 52.5 percent of dengue-related deaths are female.

— Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan Associate professor at Suhrawardy Hospital

"Late hospitalisation, malnutrition, a weakened immune system, and social taboos contribute significantly to the higher female death rate," experts say.

Among those hospitalised this week is Sumaiya Aktar, 19, a resident of Adabor, whose platelet count has dropped to 40,000. "We are very worried as her platelet count keeps dropping," said her mother, Parvin Aktar.

Normal platelet counts range between 150,000 and 250,000 per microlitre of blood. A dangerously low count often signals a critical condition, especially in dengue patients.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, an associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, explained the added risks women face, particularly pregnant women and those with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

"Female patients are vulnerable. If infected with dengue during menstruation or pregnancy, they require special attention. If left untreated or brought to the hospital late, they risk developing dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal," Dr Ahsan said.

He said the signs of severe dengue include severe stomach aches, breathing difficulties, vomiting, and bleeding from the gums or nose.

"If a patient showing these symptoms isn't hospitalised within 24 hours, they risk developing dengue shock syndrome," he added.

The professor added the social neglect of women's health exacerbates their vulnerability.

"Patriarchal norms often delay women's access to medical care. In many cases, families only bring them to the hospital when it is too late," Dr Ahsan remarked.

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 141 this year.

During the period, 829 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 25,701 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.