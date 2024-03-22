Women can help smooth transition to clean energy

Speakers tell MJF discussion

Empowering women in renewable energy sector is vital not only for promoting gender equality, but also for maximising effectiveness of different initiatives, said speakers at a dialogue yesterday.

They stressed the need for women to access education in STEM and training in technologies to progress in energy sector.

Titled "Importance of Renewable Energy in Women's Empowerment," the session was organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) at their headquarters.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "We need to increase the use of renewable energy. The government has already taken steps to increase generation of renewable energy."

However, there are many gaps in our renewable energy policy. Changes should be brought to the policy by reviewing it through a gendered lens, she added.

Banasree Mitra Neogi, director (programme) of MJF, said providing women with equal education, training, and employment opportunities in this industry can help leverage diverse perspectives and skills to help transition to clean energy.

Abul Kalam Azad of Action Aid Bangladesh said, "If women are included in energy sector, their lives will be easier. But we have to sit with rural women to know their needs to work more effectively."

Shahnaz Begum Sumi from Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha and Shooha Tabil from Tara Climate Foundation also spoke, among others.

The event concluded with the unveiling of a publication titled "Assessment of Gender Impacts in Renewable Energy Sources and Technologies in Bangladesh."