Women bear the brunt of climate change

Says Rizwana at MJF event

Women, especially mothers, bear the brunt of natural disasters and climate change, said Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the "Annual Community of Practice Network Convention 2024," organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation at the Brac Centre Inn, Dhaka, Rizwana said gender issues are often included in official documents only towards the end, seemingly as a formality rather than out of genuine concern.

She highlighted the specific struggles faced by women in regions like Khulna, where clean water scarcity has forced many to take birth control pills to stop menstruation.

"During pregnancy, women suffer from high blood pressure due to saline water. Despite an abundance of water, there is a critical shortage of safe drinking water," she added.

The event, supported by UN Women, brought together experts and activists working on climate adaptation and gender equality.

Rizwana said while people often complain about heat waves, floods, and extreme weather, there is a reluctance to acknowledge these as consequences of climate change.

She also mentioned that local issues haven't been brought to the national level, and for years, national leaders have not been encouraged to think about solutions.

Rizwana also stressed the importance of regional cooperation to tackle climate change challenges.

"Next month, all countries will gather to discuss how to support nations affected by climate change. Developed countries burn more fossil fuels, and yet, they have failed to deliver the promised funds to the affected nations through the Loss and Damage Fund. Developed nations talk big but fail to provide the necessary financial support. However, Sweden has been an exception," she added.

Maria Stridsman, head of development cooperation at the Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh, expressed concern over the disproportionate impact of climate change on Bangladesh, a country that contributes minimally to the crisis but suffers greatly from its effects. She emphasised the need for support from high-emission countries while addressing local gender-specific impacts.

Gitanjali Singh, UN Women's country representative, highlighted Bangladesh's history of grassroots women leaders driving real change.

The event also launched the "Women's Climate Action Network," and honoured five women entrepreneurs with the "Role of Women in Addressing Climate Change Award, 2024" for their community contributions.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "Today, it's truly uplifting to see so many women leaders from grassroots communities coming together. It's even more special to have a climate change warrior and a dedicated women activist as our chief guest."

"I firmly believe that the women of our country have the strength and resilience to tackle the social issues brought on by climate change," she said.