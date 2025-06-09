A woman’s loom becomes a lifeline for many

Once an ordinary housewife, Asma has become a silent entrepreneur, weaving not just sarees but a new future -- thread by thread

In the heart of Adampur Union in Kamalganj upazila, a quiet revolution is underway inside a half-finished brick house. The walls may be bare, but the rooms hum with purpose -- the sound of Manipuri looms at work. This is where Asma Akhter, 50, turned her family's hardship into hope.

A decade ago, Asma's family struggled to survive. Her husband Jabbar Mia's small farm and modest business barely met daily needs, let alone the rising cost of educating their children. With no clear way forward, Asma clung to a sliver of hope -- the traditional Manipuri loom.

"I had no idea how it worked," Asma recalled. "But I had heard of it. One day, I just went to Bangaon village and learned from a woman named Bilkis Begum."

Armed with determination and a Tk 6,000 loom, she began to weave. At first, she made two pieces of cloth a week, selling them to help the family stay afloat. Soon, women from the area -- some friends, others strangers -- came to learn. Slowly but steadily, Asma expanded.

Today, she manages 18 looms spread across her home and other locations. At least 10 women work under her, weaving five to seven sarees each week. Yarn is sourced from the local Adampur market, and wholesalers now come directly to her home to collect the finished products.

The once-impoverished household has transformed. Asma's income now averages around Tk 50,000 per month. Two of her children have graduated from university, while another studies in medical school. The family's home is being renovated -- still under construction, but a symbol of progress nonetheless.

"The loom is our foundation," said her husband, Jabbar. "She took charge. Whatever this family is today, it's because of her."

Local cultural activist and researcher Ahmed Siraj sees her as a rare example. "They had nothing but the house. But through sheer will, this woman rebuilt her family. It's inspiring, and such entrepreneurs should be recognised and encouraged," he said.

Once an ordinary housewife, Asma has become a silent entrepreneur, weaving not just sarees but a new future -- thread by thread.