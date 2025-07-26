Woman's decomposed body found on banana raft floating in Barishal river

A decomposed body of a woman on a banana tree raft was recovered from Jayanti river in Nazirpur of Barishal's Muladi upazila early yesterday.

According to Khandakar Shafiqul Islam, inspector of Nazirpur River Police Outpost, the body was found around 9:30am near the Nazirpur ferry ghat area.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Inspector Shafiqul said that a case of unnatural death (UD) has been filed with Muladi Police Station in this regard yesterday afternoon.

"Local residents informed the river police after seeing the body floating on a banana raft and washed up along the riverbank. When we arrived, we found the body was severely decomposed, with skeletal remains visible," he said.

The body was later sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue in Barishal for autopsy.

Interestingly, police found a handwritten note in Hindi attached to the raft, containing a name, address, and a phone number.

Inspector Shafiqul said the note mentioned the name of a woman, Sabita Devi, wife of Narayan, from Pipra village under Pathargama Police Station in Godda district, Jharkhand, India.