Woman’s death: Family members allege Suhrawardy hospital’s negligence

Family members of a new mother today brought allegations of negligence against Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital following the woman's death.

Rabea Akter, 25, from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area passed away around 11:00am today.

Her family members claimed that an oxygen shortage during a critical moment led to her untimely demise.

"Rabea had been healthy throughout her pregnancy. She was admitted to the hospital 15 days back and gave birth to a baby boy a day later, before developing severe respiratory distress. However, despite repeated pleas, the hospital staff failed to provide adequate oxygen to her in time," said her sister Kulsum.

"Doctors diagnosed her with kidney complications after the delivery and she underwent dialysis. Later she was moved to a ward before she passed away this morning," she added.

She questioned how a healthy young woman's physical condition could deteriorate so quickly.

Rabea's relatives also alleged that they were physically assaulted by the hospital staffers when they voiced their concerns.

They called for a thorough investigation to determine the true cause of Rabea's death.

Nurses on duty acknowledged that Rabea was critically ill.

They, however, alleged that they were abused and doctors were subjected to physical aggression by Rabea's relatives. On-duty doctors declined to comment without the hospital director's permission.

The director could not be reached over phone despite repeated attempts.