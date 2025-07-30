Woman’s body found 2 days after she fell into open drain

Firefighters yesterday recovered the body of a woman who had fallen into an open drain in Tongi, Gazipur, two days ago.

The deceased was identified as Faria Tasnim Jyoti, 32, daughter of late Oliullah Ahmed Bablu of Baganpara village in Chuadanga Sadar upazila.

She used to live in Mirpur and work as a sales manager at a money trading corporation.

"The drain into which Faria fell flows into the Shalikchura Beel. While conducting a search operation there, her body was found under a pile of water hyacinth around 9:15am," said Shahin Alam, an official of the Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Faria had gone missing after falling into an uncovered portion of the drain that runs along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm on Sunday in front of Dhaka Imperial Hospital in the Hossain Market area of Tongi.

Fire service divers launched a rescue operation immediately after she went missing.

The victim's cousin, Oishee, said, "On Sunday, Jyoti went to see a doctor at Dhaka Imperial Hospital in Tongi. That night, I found out through Facebook and several TV channels that a woman had fallen into an open drain in that area.

"When our family tried to contact her on her phone, it was found switched off. After looking for her everywhere, I went to the Hossain Market and found out that it was Jyoti who had fallen into the drain."

Following the incident, locals accused the Gazipur City Corporation of negligence, saying that a portion of the drain in the Hossain Market area had been left uncovered for some time and that no warning signs had been placed nearby to alert pedestrians.

On Monday, a probe committee formed in the wake of the tragic death of six-month-old Seherish, who fell into the Hijra canal in Chattogram city's Kapasgola area on April 18, identified mismanagement by utility service agencies, gross negligence, and long-standing coordination failures among relevant authorities, among several other reasons, as the causes of the incident.

On July 9, a three-year-old girl fell into an open drain in the port city's Halishahar area and died of drowning.

At least 15 people have lost their lives after falling into open drains or canals in Chattogram city over the past six years, especially during the rainy season.

Two such deaths occurred in 2020, five in 2021, three in 2023, three in 2024, and two so far this year.