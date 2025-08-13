Woman strangled to death in Gazipur, husband flees with children

A 24-year-old woman was strangled to death in Gazipur's Sreepur today.

The victim, Arifa Yasmin, was the daughter of Sabuj Mia of Pachkafnia village in Netrokona.

Her husband, 37-year-old Abdur Rashid, has fled the scene with their two children.

The incident occurred around noon near the Chairmanbari intersection in Sreepur municipality.

Arifa's sister, Shifa Akhter, said the couple had been in conflict over several issues for a long time.

House owner Abu Ali said Arifa had rented the house with her two children about eight months ago.

Rashid arrived at the house with his other wife on Tuesday night and spent the night there, the house owner said.

Arifa's body was discovered the following morning, while Rashid, his other wife, and the children were missing.

Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Abdul Barik told The Daily Star that Rashid had been married four times and was living with his fourth wife.

On the day of the incident, he reportedly had dinner with Arifa, his third wife, and spent the night at the house before fleeing with the children, the OC said.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate Arifa was strangled to death.

Rashid has been absconding since the incident, and police are trying to arrest him.