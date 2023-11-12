Woman set on fire for dowry in Noakhali

A woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband for dowry in Noakhali yesterday.

Injured Nazma Akhter, 20, was taken to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex.

Later, she was admitted to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital for better treatment, said her family members.

The incident took place at Mujahidpur village of Begumganj upazila around 1:30pm.

Nazma's relative Shahab Uddin said her husband Md Rasel, 30, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, used to beat her often for dowry. Shahab said Nazma and Rasel have been married for five years.

He claimed the family gave Rasel Tk 2 lakh recently but he wanted Tk 50,000 more.

"Rasel set her on fire during an argument over dowry. Later, neighbours took her to the hospital," he said.

He also said they will file a case in this regard soon.

Contacted, Noakhali General Hospital's Resident Medical Officer Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim said an oil-like substance was poured on Nazma.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's surgery ward, he added.

Begumganj Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Islam said legal actions will be taken upon receiving a written complaint.