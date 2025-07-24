Woman killed for protesting granddaughter’s harassment

An 80-year-old woman was killed after protesting the harassment of her granddaughter in Bagerhat's Chitalmari upazila, police said.

The incident took place at Umjuri village under Kalatala Union yesterday afternoon, said SM Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chitalmari Police Station.

The victim, Aleya Begum, was the widow of Sultan Hawladar of the same village, the OC said.

According to locals, Aleya's granddaughter, a third-grader, had gone to fetch water from a nearby tubewell when Kawsar Babna, 28, son of Asmat Babna from the same village, physically harassed her.

The girl informed her family, prompting Aleya to confront Kawsar and demand an explanation. Enraged, Kawsar and his younger brother Ansar Babna, 22, allegedly struck Aleya with bricks and a spice grinder.

She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

"She was our mother," said Aleya's son Ferdous Hawladar, a van driver. "Kawsar often harassed my daughters. This time he targeted my third daughter again. When my mother stood up…, they killed her." Ferdous broke down in tears while speaking.

Locals rushed to the scene and called police. Chitalmari police recovered the body and detained the two brothers.

"Aleya Begum was murdered after she protested indecent remarks made toward her granddaughter while she was fetching water," said OC Shahadat. "She was struck in the head, and preliminary findings suggest a grinding stone was used in the attack."

The body has been sent to the 250-bed Bagerhat District Hospital for autopsy, the OC added. "A case is being prepared. The victim's son Ferdous will be the complainant," he said.