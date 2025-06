A woman was killed in an attack by wild elephant at Chhaiyrakhali in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday night.

The deceased is Ismat Ara Begum, 35, said Mehraj Uddin, range officer of Fashiakhali Range.

He said the couple, Ismat Ara and Mohammad Alamgir, lived in a makeshift hut surrounded by polythene and cloth. Around 11:30pm on Monday, a wild elephant suddenly entered their hut and attacked the housewife. Ismat Ara died on the spot.