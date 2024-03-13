Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 13, 2024
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Woman killed after being hit by bus in Shahbagh

Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 13, 2024

A woman was killed after being hit by a bus in Dhaka's Shahbagh area yesterday morning.

The identity of the woman, aged around 45, could not be known immediately.

A bus of Savar Paribahan hit the woman when she was crossing the road near Aziz Super Market around 8:45am, leaving her critically injured, said Md Selim, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station.

Pedestrians took her to the emergency department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where doctors declared her dead, the SI said.

Police seized the bus and detained its driver Esa Mia from the spot, the police officer said.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

