Woman hacked to death, husband on the run

A woman was hacked to death in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kabita Begum, 28, of Nilphamari Sadar upazila.

Quoting locals, Muhammad Rashedul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station, said Kabita, a sewing operator at a garment factory, had a fight with her husband, Sujan Miah, on Thursday night.

At one point of the fight, Sujan allegedly hacked Kabita to death with a boti (a traditional cleaver used in the kitchen) and fled, according to the OC.

He has since been absconding.

On information, police recovered the body from their home and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the OC. The victim's father filed a case in this regard, he added.