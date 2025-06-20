Woman found dead in river

Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman, found in the Kongsha River in Barhatta upazila of Netrokona, yesterday.

Locals spotted the body floating in the river around 9:30am in the Noapara area of Raypur union. Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, said police.

Sub-Inspector Md Anichur Rahman, in-charge of Fokirer Bazar Police Outpost under Barhatta Police Station, confirmed the incident.

According to police and local sources, the woman's identity remains unknown. The body has been sent to Netrokona Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

SI Anichur Rahman said, "The body likely drifted to this location from elsewhere. Her identity is still unknown. After the inquest report, the body was sent for autopsy. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report."